Close To The Goal

Yankton Thrive’s first major fundraising campaign as a merged organization has proven to be a success, despite the greater perils of the current economic climate.
During Thursday’s Music at the Meridian, officials with Yankton Thrive gave an update on the YES4! Campaign and what it has accomplished, as well as the goals for the raised funds.
Rob Stephenson of First Dakota National Bank said Thrive’s goal is to raise $3.2 million for the next five years of the group’s operation.
“Most communities like Yankton have a fund like this,” he said. “I refer to it as our war chest for the private community to fund different economic development efforts that maybe governmental elements like the city are unable to do.”
The previous three YES campaigns took place under the Yankton Area Progressive Growth banner prior to the group’s merger with the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce last year.
Doug Ekeren of Avera Health said the current campaign has been a huge success so far.
“As of today, we have 36 different businesses, couples and individuals who have committed at least $10,000 over the course of the five years for this campaign,” he said. “That gets us to a very good point — we’re pleased to announce that, as of today, we are 83% of the way towards that $3.2 million goal.”
Following the update, Stephenson told the media that the group still has about $500,000 left to raise for the campaign.
“We’ve got a lot of work left to do that,” he said. “We’ve had great leadership step up to get us to where we are. For us, it’s about workforce development and housing — how do we support those things that help us sustain and grow our economy?”
He said that the economic development portion of Thrive has been a bit more inwardly focused than YAPG previously was.
“We’re not trying to pull new employers into town anymore because the employers that are here are saying, ‘Hey, we’re here already and we can grow if you help us find more people, create housing for them and create workforce development opportunities,’” he said. “If the right opportunity showed up who’s in the right industry and didn’t compete heavily, we’d sure look at other ways to grow our economy with other employers.”
The YES4! Campaign comes at a time when the national economy has been plagued by inflation and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephenson said it says a lot that the campaign has still been able to clear so much ground in a matter of five months.
“It’s a reflection on what we’ve done and it’s a reflection on our partners within the community and the businesspeople in the community that know you need to invest to make things happen and to grow,” he said. “(We have) a lot of great partners and a lot of great members that are really supportive in doing that.”
He said that the $3.2 million will go toward keeping up existing programming, as well as Thrive’s staff.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.