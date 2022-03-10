Two area educators have been recognized for their dedication in helping area youth.
Yankton VFW Post 791 named Dan Slowey and Douglas Haar as their annual teachers of the year during a ceremony at the VFW last week.
Slowey teaches Fifth Grade at Stewart Elementary School, while Haar is a history and government teacher at Yankton High School.
Cody Mangold, Immediate Past State Commander and Yankton County’s Veterans Services Officer, presented the awards at the ceremony.
He said that teachers are among the community’s unsung heroes.
“We all know about the police officers, the firefighters, the EMTs, but most people don’t think about our educators,” he said. “Our educators are the ones that help form our youth coming up and mold their minds, in a sense. Without them, our country just wouldn’t be worth a crap. We all know this. The least we can do as a VFW and as Post 791 is to give a little bit of recognition.”
Mangold also discussed his own mother’s 42 years in education and the impact it had on him.
“It says a lot when you continue to do this day in and day out,” he said. “I personally saw how much time a teacher puts in. They think, ‘Oh, they only have a nine-month job.’ That’s not true. I can’t tell you how many events my mom missed. She was a teacher. She still missed my school activities because she was busy doing other stuff. I can’t tell you how many hours I spent at the school helping her. We have to give homage to these teachers and just thank them for what they do.”
During his recognition, Slowey — the 2021-22 Elementary School Teacher of the Year — thanked members of his family, noting that his father had once bought into the myth that teaching isn’t a year-round job.
“Dad used to complain about teachers only working nine months out of the year,” he said. “He ended up with two kids of his own and a daughter-in-law — they’re all teachers. Then after he found out, he would stick up for teachers all the time, ‘You don’t understand how hard they work!’ So it was kind of funny.”
After the ceremony, he told the Press & Dakotan that there are many dedicated educators throughout the community and beyond.
“It’s very humbling to be honored and to win,” he said. “There’s so many hard working teachers in Yankton and all across the state. To be mentioned with all of them, it’s just a great big honor.
Haar — the 2021-22 High School Teacher of the Year — said it was quite an honor to be nominated.
“I’m very humbled and appreciative,” he said. “It’s an extraordinary honor anytime you’re involved with the VFW.”
He also thanked his wife Jeanne and daughter Ava, acknowledging teaching as a “team effort.”
No nominations were received this year for middle school educators.
