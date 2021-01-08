During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission will discuss bringing back the downtown façade grant program.
Additionally, the board will discuss the Guppy Grant program, Marne Creek property acquisitions and closing out the airport apron expansion project.
The City Commission meets at RTEC at 7 p.m. Monday. Seating is limited in the commission chambers and the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube Live page.
