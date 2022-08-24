Vlahakis, Tracy Named To DCI Search Committee

PIERRE — Two area members of the law enforcement and legal communities had been named to a committee to assist in the selection of the next director of South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
The announcement was made in a press release issued Wednesday by former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, who has been nominated by the Republican Party for the post in the coming election. He is running unopposed.
Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis has been named chairman of the group. He is also a former director of DCI.
Also named was Alexis Tracy, the Clay County states attorney.
“Their task is simple — go find the best candidates to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation that will work with other law enforcement agencies to best protect our communities,” Jackley said in the press release.
The other committee members are:
• Mark Barnett — Former attorney general and circuit court judge;
• Tony Harrison — Fraternal Order of Police representative and Former Pennington Co. sheriff captain;
• Doug Lake — Former director of DCI;
• Mike Milstead — Minnehaha County sheriff;
• Brian Mueller — Pennington County sheriff-elect;
• Dan Nelson — Brookings County states attorney;
• Steve Swenson — Lincoln County sheriff;
• Mark Vargo — Interim attorney general and Pennington Co. states attorney (leave of absence);
• Jo Vitek — Former chief of the Watertown Police Department;
• Mike Walsh — Fraternal Order of Police representative and former Minnehaha County sheriff captain;
• Pat West-Meade — County sheriff-elect and former West River DCI agent-in-charge;
• Brian Zeeb — Former director of DCI.
The application process, deadlines and requirements will be posted on the South Dakota Attorney General’s website at https://atg.sd.gov/.
