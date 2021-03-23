South Dakota recorded 128 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,923.
The number of active hospitalizations increased by eight to 70, the highest it has been two weeks.
Also, South Dakota’s seven-day positivity rate rose to 9.2%.
Yankton County reported one new positive test and five recoveries Tuesday, lowering its number of active cases to 60. One new hospitalization was posted for the second straight day. However, the DOH online portal showed no COVID cases currently at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+1), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+3) and Turner (+4) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported 12 active cases (all students), down two from Monday. The number in quarantine/isolation remained at 20, including one on campus (0 change).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged from Friday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday posted 87 new infections and two new deaths. The state’s death toll rose to 2,137.
