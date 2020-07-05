Two fatal accidents were reported in the area during the Independence Day holiday weekend, according to the Department of Public Safety.
One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon north of Hurley.
A 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on South Dakota Highway 19 near the intersection with 280th Street. A 2002 Ford Taurus was eastbound on 280th Street and failed to stop at the intersection at 3:36 p.m. Friday. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with the Hyundai.
Names of the two people involved in the crash are not being released pending notification of family members.
The 17-year-old male driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. His seat belt use is under investigation.
Sustaining minor injuries was the 21-year-old female driver of the Hyundai. She was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to the hospital.
Also, A 16-year-old male died Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of New Holland.
A 2002 Toyota 4-Runner was eastbound on 275th Street near the intersection with 379th Avenue. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road, the vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled as 12:20 p.m.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family. He was the only person involved.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate both crashes. All information is only preliminary at this point.
