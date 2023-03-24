SANTEE, Neb. — The Dakota Santee Sioux Nation is honoring Isanti Dakota Ancestors and Vietnam War Veterans by proclaiming Wednesday, March 29, 2023, as Vietnam War Veteran’s Day.
Tribal Chairman Alonzo Denney, the Santee Sioux Nation and Ohiya Casino & Resort will acknowledge this important day by sponsoring:
A Veteran’s Honor Guard Ceremony at the Tribal Honoring Monuments at 11 a.m. March 29 in the Santee Village;
A Veteran’s Meal Served at the Ohiya Casino Event Center at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free to veterans;
Pins will be distributed to all veterans at Ohiya Casino;
Free haircuts for veterans from 1-3 p.m. at Ohiya Casino;
Drawings for hats, flags and free oil changes for veterans at Ohiya Casino.
The official proclamation of this important occasion will be read on this day. Native American Veterans hold the highest record of military service per capita of any ethnic group serving in the Vietnam War. The Santee Sioux Nation will recognize the millions of brave Vietnam War soldiers who served with honor, courage, and valor.
All friends, family, and the public are invited and encouraged to attend this event.
