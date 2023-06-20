Due to the partial collapse of a portion of its north wall, a historic Yankton apartment building, located at Fifth Street and Douglas Avenue was condemned Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, a City of Yankton staff member observed the masonry failure on the northeast corner of the former I.O.O.F building’s foundation, Yankton Community Development Manager Brad Bies told the Press & Dakotan.
“Stucco and brick had fallen away, exposing what appeared to be a partially compromised exterior wall,” he said. “A consulting structural engineer determined that the building may be at risk of further structural deterioration.”
In the interests of safety and as a precaution, Yankton building officials issued an Abandoned and Dangerous Building Order and closed the building Tuesday afternoon, Bies said.
The Yankton Fire Department and Yankton County Office of Emergency Management were on site cordoning off the area, speaking with residents and posting notices in English and Spanish that said the building has been condemned.
“It’ll be up to the owner to go through whatever process they need to go through to either repair the building or take whatever measures necessary to fix the situation,” Yankton Community Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re here to make sure that people and pets are safe.”
Built in 1874, the structure has seen various uses and has even had its brushes with fame.
It was originally Yankton’s Court House and jail, and housed Jack McCall for a couple of months between his 1876 conviction and 1877 hanging for murdering Old West legend Wild Bill Hickok in Deadwood, the Press & Dakotan reported.
Also, according to author Bob Karolevitz in his book, “Yankton: The Way It Was,” when the new courthouse was built in 1905, the facility at 500 Douglas Avenue was purchased by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) and served as the Lodge’s home for 74 years.
During that time the building was also home to the Yankton Business Institute, which offered 16 courses including bookkeeping, shorthand, typing, penmanship, spelling and letter-writing, as well as the Yankton Teen Canteen from 1943 until the 1960s.
In 1985, the building was sold and remodeled into an 11-unit apartment building.
As of Tuesday, seven units were reportedly occupied. It was unknown how many people were in residence there.
“The residents have been relocated with the assistance of the Red Cross and Salvation Army, and efforts are being made to assist the displaced residents with finding alternative housing,” Bies said. “The building’s owner (L&L Holding Co. Ltd. III LLC) and manager have been contacted and are cooperative.”
City officials are still trying to determine what’s next, he said, emphasizing that there is no risk to the general public.
“It will take some days to figure out if the building can be reoccupied,” he said. “The idea for tonight and the next couple of nights is to work with those folks, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, who do emergency housing.”
An engineering analysis will be required before the building can again be reoccupied, but there is currently no timeline for completion of the analysis or for any repairs, Bies said.
By late Tuesday afternoon, the building had been evacuated and locked down.
