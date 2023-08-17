PIERRE — The Value-Added Agriculture Development Center (VAADC) invites you to attend the 24th annual Value-Added Agriculture Center Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Come visit with value-added agriculture farmers, ranchers, specialty growers and processors, and meet with representatives from agencies that provide assistance to agricultural businesses at the Day Sponsor Tent.
The event will feature approximately 15 vendors, many of which were developed with support from the VAADC. The VAADC helps farmers, ranchers and specialty producers in South Dakota create and expand value-added agriculture businesses by offering a variety of technical assistance programs and services designed to help clients succeed. Additional exhibitors are members of the S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA), which provides education, promotion and connections for South Dakota raised specialty foods and products.
The event will highlight local foods and products including South Dakota meats, ice cream, produce, jams & jellies, pasta, salsa, sorghum flour and more.
This event also provides a great opportunity to learn about the latest developments in value-added agriculture from agricultural businesses and federal, state and local agencies. Participants can network and take in several mini-seminars and local food demonstrations. The event concludes with local Berrybrook Organics ice cream, brought to you in cooperation with Your South Dakota Dairy Producers.
The Day Sponsor Tent presentation schedule is as follows:
• 10:30 a.m. — S.D. Agritourism: A Win-Win for Farmers & Tourists
• 11 a.m. — Jammin’ & Jellyin’: A Fun & Educational Demonstration (Women’s Building Kitchen)
• 11:30 a.m. — Crisp & Crunchy: How to Make Refrigerator Pickles (Women’s Building Kitchen)
• 12:10 p.m. — Beginning Farmer Rancher Resources & Funding
• 12:45 p.m. — Specialty Crops in South Dakota’s Local Food System
• 1 p.m. — Chislic: South Dakota Official Nosh food! (Women’s Building Kitchen)
• 1:30 p.m. — Easy Recipe Hacks to Make Fruits & Veggies Fun for All Ages (Women’s Building Kitchen)
• 1:30 p.m. — How NRCS can assist your Specialty Farm
• 3 p.m. — Value Added Ag Day Center Ice Cream Social
Support from East River Electric Cooperative, Farm Credit Services of America, S.D. Bankers Association, S.D. Association of Cooperatives, S.D. Farmers Union, S.D. Rural Electric Association, S.D. Soybean Research & Promotion Council, S.D. Wheat Commission, Agtegra, and USDA-Rural Development make VAADC services available to South Dakota farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and business owners.
Contact Cheri Rath, executive director of the Value-Added Ag Development Center, with questions at 605-224-9402.
