The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) has restocked the children’s lifejacket loaner stations. Children are able to borrow a lifejacket from the stations. Our lifejacket stations are located at Riverside Park in Yankton, and the second station is across the river on the Nebraska side at the Meridian RV Resort.
If you are out on the water and your child does not have a lifejacket, feel free to borrow it while you are on the water. Once done, you are asked to return it to the station so another child can enjoy it.
Based on U.S. Coast Guard statistics, nearly 75% of boating deaths result from drowning. In nearly 90% of those deaths, lifejackets were not worn. Wear properly sized, U.S. Coast Guard approved lifejacket regardless of the distance traveled, boat size, water depth, or swimming ability. In 2007, 29% of boating deaths nationwide occurred on boats that were anchored, docked, moored, or drifting. Remember, kids don’t float.
Each lifejacket loaner station has several sizes available, so make sure your child has a properly sized life jacket on. If not, feel free to borrow, use and return one from the loaner station.
Be sure to follow YCOEM on Facebook #YanktonCountyEmergencyManagement or on Twitter @YanktonCoEM.
If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.