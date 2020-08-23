Bon Homme County has reported its first death related to COVID-19, according to Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
It marks the third straight day a county in the Yankton area has recorded its first COVID fatality. Clay County reported its first Friday, followed by Hutchinson County Saturday.
The state’s death toll related to the novel coronavirus now stands at 161.
Bon Homme County reported no new infections Sunday, keeping its case total at 38. Two new recoveries were reported (18). There are 19 active cases.
Meanwhile, Yankton County’s recent case surge continued with four more positive tests reported Sunday. However, seven new recoveries were recorded (129). There are 47 active cases.
Charles Mix County added one new positive test, its 116th. There was one new recovery (98). There are 18 active cases.
Overall, South Dakota reported 141 new infections Sunday, the fifth straight day of triple-digit positive tests.
Other statewide statistics included:
• Total Cases — 11,276;
• Active Cases — 1,551 (+11);
• Recoveries — 9,564 (+129);
• Hospitalizations — 959 ever hospitalized (+8); 62 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 176,843 total tests (+1,717); 136,760 total people tested (+1,130).
In Nebraska, 154 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday.
Both Cedar and Knox counties reported one new case. Cedar County now has 40 known cases while Knox County’s infection total has risen to 49.
The state reported three new deaths, raising its toll to 376.
Other Nebraska statistics from Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 31,780;
• Recoveries — 23,978 (+370);
• Hospitalizations — 1,907 ever hospitalized (+16); 139 currently hospitalized (-7);
• Total Tests — 338,836 (+1,778).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.