The Road Ahead

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative committee will conduct a hearing later this month on a proposed U.S. Highway 81 expressway between Yankton and Norfolk, Nebraska.
District 40 Sen. Barry DeKay said the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee has scheduled a Feb. 28 hearing on the bill, introduced as LB 454. He serves on the committee, slated to hear five bills that day.
“Nebraska is the only state that doesn’t have a four-lane or interstate going north-south through the state,” he said. “This (bill) would open up a traffic artery to many more people.”
DeKay and five other legislators have introduced LB 454 for the 49-member unicameral. The measure would change the current two-lane Highway 81 into a divided four-lane expressway for the 57-mile stretch in northeast Nebraska.
LB 454 would require the following:
• The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) would be instructed to plan, design and purchase rights-of-way for U.S. Highway 81. The bill would also require the Legislature to declare an intent to fund the project.
• In addition, LB 454 would fund signage and the development of a gateway entrance at U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12 to alert travelers to the locations of Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake.
• Also, LB 454 would create a divided highway for a 43-mile stretch from York to seven miles south of Columbus.
Nebraska established its expressway system in 1988, and the unfinished part of Highway 81 has been overlooked as an important part, DeKay said. He believes the time is right for moving forward on the unfinished stretch.
“During my time in the Legislature, I am hopeful of getting a law on the books to expand that part of Highway 81 into a four-lane road for a lot of reasons,” he said.
He cited the safety concerns, as Highway 81 forms part of a transcontinental Pan American Highway popular with truckers. Traffic numbers have not only remained strong but now also include more boats, campers and other large vehicles, he said.
In addition, DeKay points to proposed recreation projects in Knox County. The so-called STAR WARS project calls for a lodge/convention center at Niobrara State Park along with upgrades and more boat slips at Weigand Marina on Lewis and Clark Lake.
The Highway 81 expressway would help meet the potential upsurge in visitors, DeKay said. He noted the region already draws an estimated one million campers and other recreationists to Lewis and Clark Lake and the Missouri River. In addition, the region has attracted more year-round and seasonal residents.
The NDOT is already taking into account STAR WARS and the possibility of increased traffic, according to District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla with the Norfolk office.
“We will continue monitoring the traffic volumes and projections on these corridors,” he said. “Highway 12 has a reconstruction project planned for east and west of Niobrara, as well as a resurfacing project west of Crofton.”
In addition, the NDOT is working on other safety measures, Domogalla said. “The intersection improvement project at the N-12/US-81 junction will address the high speed, right-angle crashes at that intersection,” he said.
The upcoming committee hearing on LB 454 will play an important role in setting the direction for an expressway, DeKay said. The Legislature needs to act now, as highway projects can take years, he added.
“When it comes to NDOT projects, some are planned out relatively quickly — say, a couple of years — while others are planned out over many years,” he noted.
The NDOT Surface Transportation Program Book comes out annually, listing scheduled projects during the next six years, DeKay said.
“(The book) contains projects that are scheduled for construction within one year or are planned for construction in the following five years,” he noted. “Other projects, such as interstates and expressways, tend to be planned out many years in advance.”
DeKay cited the example of U.S. Highway 75 near Union, Nebraska. The NDOT expects to start design planning in 2024 and begin construction in 2034. The project is part of an effort to complete the original expressway system, he added.
After getting the U.S. 81 expressway on the calendar, the NDOT would then schedule the project, he said.
LB 454 lists the following purposes of the expressway system:
• Connect urban centers with a population of 15,000 inhabitants or more to the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways;
• Add those routes which have an average daily traffic of 500 or more heavy commercial vehicles; and add additional segments to provide four-lane continuity.
Norfolk has 25,000 residents, while Yankton has reached more than 15,000 — with the figure growing to 20,000 including the Lewis and Clark Lake area.
Based on the latest available NDOT figures, U.S. 81 meets the criteria for traffic.
The NDOT has conducted traffic counts at spot locations along Highway 81 in northeast Nebraska, Domogalla said. The vehicle count varies depending on the location, he added.
For example, he noted the average annual daily traffic (AADT) counts are among the highest between Discovery Bridge at Yankton and N-121, located just south of the bridge and leading to Gavins Point Dam and other sites.
“The four-lane directly north of the N-121 junction has an AADT of 7,310 vehicles, with 700 of them being trucks. Directly south of the intersection, where it converges to a two lane, the counts are 5.580 with 620 trucks,” he said.
“That is due to some traffic exiting onto and arriving from N-121 or the county road to St. Helena. Just south of the N-84 junction, it drops to 2,480 vehicles with 655 trucks as reported in 2020.”
The Highway 84 intersection, located between Hartington and Bloomfield, lies about 20 miles south of Yankton.
In the same manner, U.S. 81 traffic counts are among the highest in the approximately six-mile stretch between Norfolk and the intersection with Nebraska Highway 13 to the north, Domogalla said. According to NDOT figures, that section of highway trended around 8,500 vehicles daily through much of 2022. The stretch averaged about 8,200 for the entire year.
“(Heading north), the numbers drop off at the Highway 13 junction and jump back up at (Highway) 121,” Domogalla noted.
During the 2022 Legislature, then-State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk argued the time was right for the U.S. 81 expressway. At the time, he pointed to the available pandemic and infrastructure funds.
The Feb. 28 hearing represents an important first step toward making the expressway a reality, DeKay said. He remains optimistic about its passage, even with the state’s trend of finishing projects as a priority rather than starting new ones.
“I look forward to working with the director of the (NDOT) to try and find a way to get Highway 81 on the calendar,” DeKay said.
The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee hearing will be livestreamed on Nebraska Public Media at https://nebraskapublicmedia.org/en/watch/live/
To contact DeKay during the session, email him at bdekay@leg.ne.gov.
