The Road Ahead
A busy line of traffic heads north on U.S. Highway 81 near the intersection with Nebraska Highway 12 10 miles south of Yankton Wednesday. Lawmakers are attempting to get the 60-mile stretch of U.S. 81 from Yankton to Norfolk, Nebraska, expanded into a four-lane roadway.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative committee will conduct a hearing later this month on a proposed U.S. Highway 81 expressway between Yankton and Norfolk, Nebraska.

District 40 Sen. Barry DeKay said the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee has scheduled a Feb. 28 hearing on the bill, introduced as LB 454. He serves on the committee, slated to hear five bills that day.

