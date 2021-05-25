PARKER — A driver arrested Sunday for driving under the influence (DUI) registered .273% blood alcohol contest (BAC), more than triple the legal limit, according to authorities.
The Turner County sheriff’s office posted the incident on its Facebook page.
“On 05/23/2021, deputies were patrolling the city of Parker. While traveling down 4th Street, they noticed vehicle pull out in front of them. They observed the vehicle fail to maintain its lane and also take wrong turns into a dead end road,” the post said.
“Deputies initiated a traffic stop and determined the driver had been drinking. Based on the deputies’ observations the driver was arrested for DUI. The PBT (preliminary breath test) resulted in a .273%.”
The legal limit is South Dakota is .08% alcohol by weight in the blood. A person with a lower reading can still be charged for DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.