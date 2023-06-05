VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) will present Bark with the Bard 5K on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m., a pet-friendly walk/run starting and ending at the Prentis Park Band Shell in Vermillion.
This is an opportunity for people and their pups to enjoy the sunshine and a good walk. Shakespearean love language and silly photo booth provided at no charge by the SDSF! (Not to mention pup cups and puppy water and clean-up stations.) Each participant/family will receive an SDSF bandanna for them or their furry friend. Registration is available at the park starting at 2:30 p.m. on June 11.
