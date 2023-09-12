SIOUX FALLS — A Winnebago, Nebraska, woman convicted of assaulting, resisting, and impeding a federal officer in Wagner was sentenced in federal court.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Trista Whitewater, 33, was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Whitewater was indicted by a federal grand jury last November and pleaded guilty on June 23. She was sentenced Aug. 28.
The conviction stemmed from an incident on June 8 when Whitewater, who was booked at the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Yankton Sioux Correctional Facility in Wagner for several tribal charges, assaulted a lead correctional officer (LCO). After causing a disruption in her pod, Whitewater threatened to hit the LCO and then fought with the LCO and other correctional officers, including swinging her fists and scratching the officers, resulting in scratches on the LCO’s face and breaking her glasses.
This case was investigated by the BIA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman prosecuted the case.
Whitewater was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
