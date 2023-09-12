SIOUX FALLS — A Winnebago, Nebraska, woman convicted of assaulting, resisting, and impeding a federal officer in Wagner was sentenced in federal court.  

According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Trista Whitewater, 33, was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

