Vet Helping Set Up Majestic Bluffs, Walnut Village Vets Day Programs

A local Air Force veteran is helping to put together two programs to help celebrate Veterans Day later this week.
But this only scratches the surface of what Amber Gray — also known as Air Force Amber —has been doing for area veterans over the last few years.
Gray, who operates Vets Helping Vets, told the Press & Dakotan that she is organizing a Veterans Day event at Avera Majestic Bluffs at 2 p.m. Thursday and at Walnut Village at 2 p.m. Friday.
“It’s just a basic honoring moment for our veterans who reside at those facilities,” she said. “We have the Military Order of the Cootie that’s going to be presenting some hand-made crocheted poppies, as well as some lap quilts that have been made by a beautiful anonymous donor from Tabor. … We have a veteran at Majestic who is a singer/songwriter, and he’s going to share with us some of the music he’s made and present that. We also have the color guard that is going to be presenting some flags and a certificate to an honorary veteran.”
But Gray is no stranger to interacting with and helping out veterans on a regular basis.
“Every Friday, Rich Kupfer— who’s my Navy rep — and Rich Stribal, who is my Army guy, and my sweet Lola (Gray’s therapy dog) go in and visit the facilities,” she said. “We talk and chat and at 10 o’clock, we have a veterans group for veterans and their spouses in assisted living at Majestic, and we have a great time. We do a lot of talking, quite a bit of BS and have a lot of good laughs.”
Additionally, the group seeks out various donations for those veterans in these facilities to help keep their minds stimulated. (A list of items and where/how to donate is included at the end of this story.)
They also help in hospice situations involving area veterans.
“We’re just absolutely dedicated to serve whatever way we can,” Gray said.
She said her volunteer work in Yankton began after more than six years in the Air Force.
“I got here in 2016, and I was really looking for a family, a home, a place to fit in and the VFW opened its doors to me,” she said. “Even though I never served on foreign soil, I am a third-generation veteran. They offered volunteer opportunities and told me about this program that they do where they go every Friday and visit vets at Majestic Bluffs and Walnut Village, and said, ‘Hey, we really need a female and you’re Air Force. We don’t have someone representing the Air Force, so how about it, girl?’”
She said that volunteering for vets was nothing new to her.
“My mother was a retired veteran and she was institutionalized at the Fort Leavenworth VA, so I have grown up doing this very same thing,” she said. “I would take my Girl Scout troop to visit her. We would do Halloween trick-or-treating. We would sing Christmas carols. It’s not something that’s foreign to me. It’s something I grew up with and I’ve always been very passionate about.”
Going through the experience of being in the military has only strengthened that resolve.
“Being a veteran myself and having the experience of what veterans have gone through, it really just fueled that fire in me,” she said. “Coming here and finding this opportunity just really hit on a whole new level.”
But it was the loss of family that would really steel her resolve.
“While I was losing (my mom), I had to hospice her, being her only dependent,” she said. “It was really tough for me. Since then, I’ve had two other family members that I had to hold that weight for as well and hospice them. I realized, ‘Wow, this isn’t something that everybody can do.’ And I really felt a true calling and passion. When these doors of opportunity came open for me and Avera called and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this position open. Would you be willing to do a little training? I think it would be a great fit,’ I said, ‘Absolutely, I’d love to.’”
Ultimately, Gray said she’s helping fellow veterans and organizing recognition for them because they absolutely deserve it.
“It doesn’t matter where you served or when you served, the point is that you served,” she said. “That deserves an honor and a recognition.”
———
To donate to Vets Helping Vets, items can be dropped off to Yankton Thrive with Rita Nelson, the Yankton VFW or at Cornerstone Jewelry. Donations can also be mailed to 506 W. 25th St., PO Box 248, Yankton. Questions can be directed to agraytgift@gmail.com or 605-857-5111.
Items being sought include:
• Items to help pass the time and stimulate minds such as Bingo cards, Bingo dobbers, Bingo prizes (quarters, gift cards, non-perishable sacks), puzzle books (Sudoku, word find, crosswords, puzzles), pocket games, art/craft supplies, magazine subscriptions, bird/squirrel feeders/seed/food, binoculars, books, audio books, piano song books and military-themed swag.
• Comfort care items such as non-slip socks, coffee mugs, refrigerator magnets, tennis balls (to make walkers easier to slide), hearing aid batteries, shoe horns, catered meals from local restaurants, horns for walkers/wheelchairs/riding scooters, chair pillows and massagers.
• Specific donations for the organization, including printer paper, Epson 688 printer ink, money for gas cards/fuel, P.O. Box fees, greeting cards, stamps and a computer.
