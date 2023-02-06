Circle Friday, Feb. 24, on your family calendar and get everyone together for a fish fry held by Scout Troop 102 and VFW Post 791. Join your friends for fresh fried catfish, fries and onions, coleslaw, macaroni salad and desserts.
The fish fry will be from 5:30-8 p.m. at VFW Post 791, 209 Cedar Street, Yankton. To-go boxes are available if you’d rather grab and go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.