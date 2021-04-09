Bon Homme and Turner counties each recorded one new death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, the state recorded seven new deaths to lift its overall toll to 1,936. Friday marked the biggest one-day rise in deaths since Feb. 27.
For Bon Homme County, the new death was its 27th overall and first since March 11, while Turner County saw its 55th death and second this month.
South Dakota reported 270 new infections Friday.
Yankton County recorded six new cases and eight new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 72. No new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area counties recording new cases Friday included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+8) counties in South Dakota and Knox County in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal reported seven active cases (6 students, 1 staff), down one from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation fell by eight to 14, including one on campus (-1).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged from Wednesday.
Late Friday, the Yankton School District reported two active cases, located at Beadle and Lincoln elementary schools.
In Nebraska, 12 more deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Friday, giving the state 36 deaths recorded the past two days. The state toll rose to 2,219.
The DHHS also saw 307 new infections.
Nebraska reached a milestone by crossing the 1 million mark in total vaccinations, hitting 1,028,804. The state announced 38,776 new vaccinations Friday, which is a new one-day high.
According to the DHHS online portal, 27.5% of Nebraskans ages 16 and older are now fully vaccinated.
