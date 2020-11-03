CASES DISPOSED: OCT. 17-23, 2020
Carlos Valenzuela Duran, Hinton, Iowa; Expired annual inspection; $182.50; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Kelly Owen Cole, 1001 Memory Lane #14, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; $317.72; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Justin Kirschenman, 709 Burleigh St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Kay Shutt, 112 Sauger Ln., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lisa A. Brown, Mitchell; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carl Robert Blank, 606 West 5th St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 1 day credit.
Travis Dean Tietz, Sioux Falls; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Jason Mark Nelson, Willow Lake; Overweight on axle; $241.50.
David Provencher, Bonita, Calif.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Scott A. Robertson, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; $568.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended.
Shawn Allen Marrowbone, 614 E. 4th St., Yankton; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1,000; $652.10; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, Tabor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jamon R. Hahn, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Anthony Christopher Watson, 2400 Douglas Ave. Lot 18, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Alan Wilson, 1314 National Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mark David Niewohner, Albion, Neb.; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Mike Munson, Norfolk, Neb.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Richard Ward Wright, 204 W. 11th Street, Yankton; Fail to stop or slow down for school bus; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $68.50 courts costs/surcharges.
Anthony M. Makuach, 2200 Douglas Ave. Lot 19, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges.
Nicholas James Frazier, Utica; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $486.50; Licensee revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Maria Antonieta Milda, 418 W. 15th Street Apt. 14, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Michael C. Brown, 603 Green St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kyle S. Lucht, 2003 Roberts St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Scot Conway, 103 Eli St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Donald Paul Pearman, Volin; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Samantha Mary Olson, 2500 Douglas Ave. #12, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Raymond J. Maguire, 1402 W. 26th St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Haley Faye Brandt, 806 Picotte St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
Jessee Lee Marble, Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Overweight on axle;
Tanner McKinney, 2916 Broadway #205, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Evan Keithley, Lincoln, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Nicholas Breazile, Seward, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Ediberto Garcia, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Brittany Steffen, Burke; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Suspended imposition of sentence; $178.50.
Michael C. Brown, 603 Green Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; False imprisonment; Dismissed by prosecutor.
James Allan Kopke, Lone Rock, Wis.; Overweight on axle; $647.50.
