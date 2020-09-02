The Summit Activities Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for the Labor Day holiday.
Fall hours at the SAC will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will be the following:
• Monday — 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
• Tuesday — 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
• Wednesday — 5 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.
• Thursday — 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
• Friday — 5 a.m.–7 p.m.
• Weekends — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The weight/fitness area closes to the general public on Wednesdays from 2:30-7 p.m. starting Sept. 9. The aquatics area closes to the general public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30-7 p.m. for swim team practice starting on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
