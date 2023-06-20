Attention all car enthusiasts: The Yankton Drive and Diners Club is planning several Show & Shine Cruise Nights throughout the summer.
The next cruise night is set for Saturday, June 24. Meet at the Slumberland parking lot at 2401 Broadway at 5:30. The cruise will follow at your leisure at 6 p.m. All classifications of cars, pickups, etc., are welcome. (The event is weather permitting.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.