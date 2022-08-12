LINCOLN, Neb. — In August, Summer Sun Safety Month is the time of year when people spend more time outdoors. Whether swimming in the pool, going to the beach, or strolling in the park, summer can be the best time of the year. However, people should be aware of the danger of prolonged sun exposure.

Sunlight is essential to the body since it produces Vitamin D. However, too much sunshine can cause harmful effects on the skin and eyes. Excessive exposure to ultraviolet (U.V.) light causes most skin cancers; protection from U.V. rays is necessary, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunglasses shield the sensitive skin around the eyes and reduce the risk of cataracts and eye cancer. Sunglasses should block at least 99% of U.V.A. and U.V.B. rays.

