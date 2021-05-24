Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Robert Grosshuesch, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for a child support violation.
• William Snoozy, 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Sheldon Little Eagle, 41, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
• Kennedy Newsam, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II (two counts), driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donavan Hamilton, 51, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and contempt.
• Joshua Fox, 37, Gayville, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Noah Lancaster, 21, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Brenda Goolsby, 45, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Abiu Amaya, 30, Wayne, Neb., was arrested Saturday on an unspecified warrant.
• Angel Pounds, 35, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Tyler Gerving, 35, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for contempt and driving under the influence.
• Matthew Wamberg, 28, Wausa, Neb., was arrested Sunday for substitution of license plates and driving under the influence.
• Summer Herman, 39, Aberdeen, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Tami Sprigler, 37, no address given, was arrested Sunday for failure to appear.
