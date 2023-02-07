SD Rep Tables Own Bill That Would Define ‘Life Of Mother’

Taylor Rehfeldt wakes up afraid for herself, her unborn child and her family every morning.
The registered nurse and Republican state representative from Sioux Falls is four months into a high-risk pregnancy. She’s excited to welcome her third child, but also worried about current South Dakota law.
After suffering a stroke in 2014, Rehfeldt has an elevated risk of blood clots while pregnant. She is taking precautions to keep both herself and her child healthy until delivery, but state law is vague about when and how a doctor should intervene if something life-threatening occurs.
“I wake up fearful of my pregnancy and what it would mean for my children, my husband and my parents if something happened to me and the doctor could not perform life saving measures,” Rehfeldt said in tearful testimony during Tuesday’s House Health and Human Services Committee hearing at the Capitol in Pierre.
Current state law says abortion is only legal when “there is appropriate and reasonable medical judgment that performance of an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of the pregnant female.”
Rehfeldt, the assistant House majority leader, is the prime sponsor of HB 1169, which would further define the “life of the pregnant female” exception. The bill would allow abortions when a physician determines that continuing the pregnancy would put the mother at serious risk of death or “of a substantial and irreversible physical impairment of one or more major bodily functions.” The bill would also instruct physicians to submit abortion information to the state Department of Health.
But Rehfeldt requested the committee table her bill after her testimony. Since introducing the bill, it became more “contentious” than she’d anticipated, and she didn’t believe the bill would have enough support to make it through the Legislature.
WAVE OF UNANTICIPATED OPPOSITION
Rehfeldt told South Dakota Searchlight she didn’t want to bring the bill through the legislative process if she didn’t believe it could become law.
But she vowed to keep trying.
“I’m not giving up on this. I’m not going to let it go, and I’ll continue to work on this,” Rehfeldt told South Dakota Searchlight. “This puts more of a fire on me to continue to have these conversations.”
She heard from legislators who opposed the bill because they view it as an expansion of South Dakota’s trigger law. That law took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court determined in June that abortion policy should be returned to the states, overturning 50 years of federal abortion rights under the Roe v. Wade decision. The trigger law does not include exceptions for rape or incest.
Rehfeldt said she’d worked on multiple amendments in conjunction with the anti-abortion group South Dakota Right to Life, but the group informed her Monday that it was opposing the bill.
The lobbying group is one of the strongest in Pierre. It helped defeat Gov. Kristi Noem’s six-week abortion ban during the last legislative session.
“They’re very powerful and rightfully so,” 2022 House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, told SDPB last year. “They’re a very strong organization and people respect their opinion on all matters that they weigh in on.”
Right to Life Executive Director Dale Bartscher said he would not comment on HB 1169 since it was tabled.
Rehfeldt plans to continue working on the bill over the summer.
