SD Rep Tables Own Bill That Would Define ‘Life Of Mother’

Taylor Rehfeldt

 PHOTO: Maggie Sweets

Taylor Rehfeldt wakes up afraid for herself, her unborn child and her family every morning.

The registered nurse and Republican state representative from Sioux Falls is four months into a high-risk pregnancy. She’s excited to welcome her third child, but also worried about current South Dakota law.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.