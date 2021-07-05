HURON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the availability of up to $2 million for local governments to host Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR) pilot projects for Fiscal Year 2021.
The cooperative agreements support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans, food waste reduction plans, and support the USDA’s broader efforts to support urban agriculture. The USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative
Production will accept applications on www.grants.gov until 10:59 p.m. Central Time on July 16. Projects should span two years with a start date of Sept. 25, 2021, and completion date of Sept. 25, 2023.
A pre-recorded webinar will provide an overview of the cooperative agreements’ purpose, project types, eligibility and basic requirements for submitting an application. The webinar will be posted at www.farmers.gov/urban.
Questions about this cooperative agreement opportunity can be sent to UrbanAgriculture@usda.gov. The Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production was established through the 2018 Farm Bill, and in addition to these grant opportunities, it offers grant and engagement opportunities. It includes representatives from many USDA agencies, including the Farm Service Agency and the Agricultural Marketing Service, and is led by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). More information is available at www.farmers.gov/urban.
The USDA Service Centers are open for business. Call or e-mail to make in-person appointments at USDA Service Centers across the country. Find and contact your local NRCS Service Center at www.bit.ly/localSDNRCS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.