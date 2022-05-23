Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons congratulates Jazmin Hill of Yankton for earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award to be achieved in Girl Scouts.
Jazmin earned her Gold Award with her Service Dog Mats Project. Over the course of 33 months, she made mats for service dogs. Jazmin also created a pamphlet on how to make the mats so others could produce more. She was able to donate 48 dog mats to eight service dog training facilities. Each facility also received 25 copies of the pamphlet which they can copy for future use.
Her accomplishments reflect leadership, citizenship, and foundational skills built through Girl Scouts. “I feel like I accomplished a goal after working toward it for so long,” Jazmin said.
Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their communities and around the world. The Girl Scout Gold Award acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others through remarkable Take Action projects that have a sustainable impact in their communities and beyond.
“Jazmin has always had a special fondness for dogs and being able to watch service dogs in action with a family friend from a young age gave her great inspiration for her project. It truly was a passion project for her,” said Jazmin’s Troop Co-Leader Tracy Hill.
Jazmin is a senior at Yankton High School with plans to go to college to become a Graphic Designer. She will receive her award at the council’s Honoring Excellence recognition event to be held on June 11, 2022.
