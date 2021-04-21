Yankton County Burn Ban Lifted

Yankton County’s burn ban has been lifted, at least for the time being.
According to a social media post, Yankton County Emergency Management officials conferred with county fire chiefs and lifted the ban as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity were cited for the decision.
“Resident can do their open burning in the county,” the post said.
If individuals decide to initiate a burn, they still need to call the Yankton Dispatch Center at 668-5210 to report the planned controlled burn in accordance with Ordnance 17.
Last month, the County Commission approved a ban that was slated to expire May 4. However, a stipulation was added to allow the ban to be lifted at any time if conditions permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.