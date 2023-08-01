EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a series of stories on this week’s “Topics at 12” program.
———
Show me the money!
During Tuesday’s “Topics at 12” luncheon, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon and Yankton County Commission Chairman Don Kettering reported on progress during the past year.
Already in 2023, the city has seen strong sales-tax collections, record construction permits and economic development, while the county has moved forward with zoning changes and infrastructure projects, both roads and bridges.
However, the two leaders also spoke of the increasing financial squeeze they face because of inflation, supply chain issues and limited funding sources.
Leon spoke about the rapid municipal growth and projects at a time of rising expenses needed to meet those needs.
“Our project costs are going out of control. Part of that might be inflation or supply chains. We’re happy that we’re growing sales tax-wise; we just can’t keep up with the cost of projects.”
South Dakota has implemented a sales-tax holiday, temporarily reducing the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%. Cities can continue charging their full sales tax.
But, Leon and other city leaders are watching the possibility of an initiated measure to repeal the sales tax on food.
“We’re going to be impacted financially because the city is primarily funded through the General Fund, which is sales tax,” she said. “We think the food tax accounts for approximately $850,000 to $1 million per year generated (for the city). So, we’re keeping our eyes out what the waters are ahead, and we’ll continue to talk about that going forward.”
In his presentation, Kettering spoke about the soaring cost of maintaining infrastructure.
“One of our biggest challenges is that we have four major bridges across the Jim River in one county. We initially thought we would get those repairs in the $5 million or $6 million range. But with the first one, we were getting bids of $12 million. That’s pretty tough. There’s no place in our budget to spend $12 million on one bridge.”
The county remains limited in its availability to raise revenue, Kettering said. However, officials remain hopeful of obtaining grants to move forward on the bridges and other projects.
STATE OF THE CITY
Yankton benefits from its broad-based economy, Leon told the Press & Dakotan.
“We have a lot going on. We have a very diverse economy, so we’re not pigeonholed by one or two things,” she said. “We have a lot going on for us in terms of what the city has to offer in recreation, aesthetics and the beautiful Missouri River at our front door. And we have a vibrant downtown.
“We can’t stop. We have to continue improving and trying to attract these folks. We’re all vying for employees and workforce.”
In her luncheon presentation, Leon reported on the robust economic picture.
“We have some great news when it comes to economic development in Yankton, and all the things that are going on, and that’s thanks in part to Yankton Thrive (economic development organization) and to our current businesses expanding,” she said.
“We’ve got record building valuations, over $73.4 million, and building permit valuations to date. That’s just through July — that’s phenomenal. You can see some of the projects, and they’re some of the reasons why we can say that.”
Housing remains a key target as a crucial part of workforce development, Leon said.
“We have a potential to add about 150 residential units by the end of the year,” she said. “We were lagging a little bit in single-family homes, but that’s mostly because of not having access to lots. The city is in partnership with Thrive, working on hopefully leveraging some dollars … so we can bring some single-family housing development as well.”
Leon provided a breakdown on city projects and departments.
• The Auld-Brokaw Trail has re-opened for full use. The $4.9 million project was covered with 75% of its funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), 15% by the city and 10% paid by the state.
• The Huether Family Aquatic Center, now in its third year of operation, has added fitness classes, family night programming and special events.
“While we’re down a bit from last year on our season passes, our attendance and usage is higher than it’s ever been, even though we’ve had some inclement weather days this summer,” she said.
• The City Commission approved a $220,000 grant for the Meridian District, which was leveraged by more than $500,000 in downtown investment.
• In response to changing economic pictures over the last decade, the city has seen diversified uses for the area in the northwest part of the community known as the Mead Addition, Leon said.
The city staff approved the foundation permit Monday for the Paradigm project, which is moving forward, she said. In response to an audience question, Dave Mingo with the City of Yankton said eight acres are located north of the Paradigm site, with two acres reserved for stormwater management and another six acres remaining.
• The Yankton Community Library has moved beyond books, offering programming and technology, Leon said.
“The library is becoming a more and more popular place to gather, which is fantastic,” she said. “The problem is, we can’t fit 400 people into the library. If you’ve been in that space, you know that and that’s where we’re at.”
• Public safety remains a top priority that can’t be compromised, Leon said. “We support law enforcement, period. That’s just what we do,” she said.
The past year has seen the start of a bike patrol and continued work with the school resource officer program. Also, the department has added an emotional support dog for the law enforcement officers.
STATE OF THE COUNTY
In terms of budgeting, Kettering said he believes in working as efficiently as possible with the available dollars. However, he said the county must deal with unfunded mandates from the state and federal governments.
As part of its long-term goals, the county has set up a strategic planning process, Kettering said. The commissioners are working with respective areas and receiving public input.
Yankton County is also working with its five-year road and bridge program, Kettering said. “We have 70-80 bridges in the county, and we’ve got 20 that are not ranked as being of good quality,” he said.
Zoning remains a major issue affecting all county residents, Kettering said.
“We’re spending a lot of time on planning and zoning, which is a big issue,” he said. “Farmers are concerned about their livelihood, and the city needs space to grow for housing.”
The county has gone long periods without major zoning revisions, the most recent ones coming in 2008 and 2016, Kettering said. “We’re kind of taking the attitude that we need to look at that change more frequently because we’re in a fast-changing economy,” he said.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Gary Vetter has been actively involved in the process, which includes addressing solar and wind farms, and also in pipelines, Kettering said.
“Solar is the first one of the issues. We have a task force of some very dedicated people from the community working on it,” the commissioner said. “I don’t know where it’s going, but I suspect it’s going to have some availability for single-family homes to have solar if they meet the conditions put on it. I would guess the large solar farms, it may be very difficult to get approved (for those operations), at least in the (Lewis and Clark) lake area and down here in the south part of the county.”
Kettering addressed other infrastructure changes.
“Under wind farms, that is probably a little easier. It would be a smaller area affected and quite a bit more information is available on that type of energy development, and that probably is a little more in the negative area than the positive area. We’ll see what goes there,” he said.
“As far as pipelines, we have pipelines all over the United States right now. They all transport different things, and occasionally there is an accident, but it’s the cheapest form of transporting natural fuels.
During his presentation, Kettering spoke of the challenges facing the city and county but also the tremendous assets found locally.
“I said to myself, what about our community? We’ve got a fantastic school system, we’ve got a fantastic medical system and we’ve got a great law enforcement system. There are really not too many things in the community that aren’t in the top echelon or status of things,” he said.
“We’re really very lucky. If this group here, and all your friends you talk to, would remember that (good fortune), all the problems would diminish and fade away. We don’t sell ourselves enough as a community, in my opinion, and we need to do that.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.