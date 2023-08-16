Two Arrested In Yankton County After Multi-County Pursuit

A multi-county pursuit by law enforcement ended with the arrest of two women in Yankton County Wednesday.
According to a social media message posted by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at 12:37 p.m., local deputies were mobilized to respond to the pursuit when it reached Yankton County.
“The pursuit started in Minnehaha County,” the post said. “Yankton, Turner and Lincoln County deputies, troopers from the South Dakota Highway Patrol and agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations all assisted with the pursuit.”
The pursuit ended in eastern Yankton County. Evette Veo, 31, and Alicia Abdo, 26, were both taken into custody, then transported to Minnehaha County pending charges.
The Press & Dakotan sent an email to the Department of Public Safety in Pierre late Wednesday but had not heard back at press time.
No other information was available.
(1) comment
South Dakota has, not only a serious crime problem, but also a serious problem with recidivism and repeat parole violations.
A quick search reveals both ladies have either criminal pasts, and/or are currently on active parole (one for similar offenses, i.e. evading).
It's part of the revolving-door "justice" system in South Dakota.
Too many people are simply thrown in jail, then let out on parole quickly without any meaningful attempts at rehab.
They often lack vital social skills (ethics, morals, responsibility, consequences, etc.).
But that failing judicial system seems largely relied upon by corporate giants for industrial labor (i.e. work release).
