• A report was received at 3:53 p.m. Monday of the theft of two seven-foot flag poles and flags on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 4:51 p.m. Monday of the theft of a vehicle on W. 6th St.
• A report was received at 10:55 p.m. Monday of the theft of items on W. 5th St.
• A report was received at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of fishing poles and tackle on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday of vandalism to a vehicle on Walnut St.
