The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during June 2020:
Patrick Zelenka, 901 West 4th St.; Siding; $11,500
Jonathan A. Egge, 1600 Walnut St.; Single family home-addition; $780
Kelly Fennell, 600 Regal Dr.; Single family home-accessory structure; $2,000
Drotzmann Construction, 1526 Joseph Circle; Single family home-new; $141,979.60
John P. Blackburn, 1110 Kennedy Dr.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $1,000
Elden Goglin, 508 West 4th St.; Siding/roofing; $10,000
Yankton Rivercity Apts. LLC, 412 Burleigh St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $8,000
Yankton Medical Clinic PC, 1104 West 8th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $1,036,758
Delmer L. Vennard, 609 Picotte St.; Roofing; $1,265
Johanneson Contracting Inc., 2504-2506 Dorian Dr.; Multi family home-new; $178,447.20
Jonathan S. Zacher, 1202 Maple St.; Single family home-addition; $8,400
Trevor S. Woods, 2603 Abbott Dr.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $15,000
Bernard Properties LLC, 204 Walnut St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $35,000
Christopher Dvorak, 909 East 16th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $500
Puppetmaster Inc., 409 Burleigh St.; Siding/windows; $4,000
William M. Schaefer, 1212 Cedar St.; Roofing; $6,000
Patricia Eileen McDonald, 1711 Woodland Loop; Extra territorial jurisdiction; $2,000
Daniel W. Graveland, 604 East 18th St.; Siding; $5,000
Yankton Rental Properties LL, 607 Green St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $1,500
Virgil Brasel, 605 West 3rd St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,500
Daniel Flahie, 1208 Pine St.; Single family home-addition; $1,100
Lawrence Leon, 2212 Valley Rd; Single family home-addition; $7,996.80
Troy C. Cowman, 2832 Lyons Ln; Single family home-alteration/repair; $20,000
Roger N. List, 222 Capital St.; Windows; $2,000
Timothy Garvey, 2008 Burleigh St.; Siding/windows; $3,600
Frank R. Osborn, Jr., 1517 Burleigh St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $11,750.40
Krejci Investment Properties, 1102 Peninah St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $4,000
David M. Peterson, 2311 Walnut St.; Siding; $26,000
Jerome Varilek, 2309 Walnut St.; Windows; $2,000
Daniel J. Klimisch, 609 Burgess Rd.; Single family home-addition; $2,400
Total fees: $3,674.50
June 2020 Total Valuation: $1,552,477.00
June 2019 Total Valuation: $2,193,661.40
2020 to Date Valuation: $14,286,579.50
2019 to Date Valuation: $22,578,286.00
