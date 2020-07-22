INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Forest View Drive of possible fraud.
• A report was received at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a trailer on W. 7th St.
• A report was received at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday of a theft on Pioneer Road.
• A report was received at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday from Picotte St. of a male harassing a female on social media.
• A report was received at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday of a blue Schwinn men’s-style bike being stolen on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 5:16 a.m. Wednesday of a possible sex crime on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday of a blue/silver mountain bike stolen and a car vandalized on Pine St.
• A report was received at 4:32 a.m. Wednesday of possible criminal entry into vehicles in an alley along 7th St.
• A report was received at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday of a car possibly being broken into on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday of a stolen Yamaha on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday of two shoplifters at a store on Broadway Ave.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.