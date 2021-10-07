Knights of Columbus, Marty Council 1536 of Yankton, is currently seeking donations to purchase a new ultrasound machine for use by ZOE Care of the Yankton area. The estimated cost of the device is $36,000.
Marty Council intends to raise $18,000 from among the members in the Yankton area. Donations will be accepted from anyone interested in preserving the life of the unborn. The Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus will match the $18,000 raised locally. Any additional funds raised will be directed to ZOE Care.
Knights hope to complete the fundraising by Thanksgiving. Members of Marty Council have approved a donation of $3,000 from local funds to begin the campaign.
Such funding came from local Knights community activities, such as the second Sunday of the month breakfasts in Marty Hall, 27th and Broadway. Another breakfast will be served this Sunday from 8-12:30 p.m.
