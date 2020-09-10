PIERRE — The Executive Board for the South Dakota Legislature at its Aug. 31, 2020, meeting, created five joint committees to receive public testimony on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals, businesses, and organizations in South Dakota, and make suggestions as to how federal COVID-19 funds could be used.
The five committees consist of the memberships of the standing committees from the South Dakota Senate and the House of Representatives on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Commerce and Energy, Education, Health and Human Services, and Local Government.
Committee membership information and meeting agendas are available on the LRC website (https://sdlegislature.gov/). Members of the public wishing to testify are encouraged to participate remotely; in-person testifiers are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Testifiers can register by email, using the address indicated on each committee’s webpage. Written testimony will also be accepted by email through the committee’s webpage and must be received at least 48 hours prior to the meeting to be considered at the meeting. When registering to testify or submitting written testimony, the individual should include their full name, who they are representing (self, organization, etc.), city of residence, and brief comments. Testimony that is applicable to multiple committees may be combined into a single email or committee appearance so testifiers will not need to make multiple presentations. To access the individual committee pages, choose the committee from the menu on the left side of the 2020 Interim Committees webpage.
After all joint committees have met, the committees will report their findings, conclusions, and recommendations to the Joint Committee on Appropriations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.