VERMILLION — Students at the University of South Dakota raised $108,494 through Dakotathon, a yearlong fundraising effort that supports the Children’s Miracle Network and Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.
The over $100,000 will provide direct financial assistance, including meal vouchers, mileage and lodging, for families who have children receiving treatment at the Sanford Children’s Hospital. In addition, Dakotathon funds the Child Life Program, which provides interactive games, toys, crafts and more for children at the hospital.
“Dakotathon is so special because we get to see the direct impact we are making,” said Madison Sundvold, Dakotathon executive director. “Each year, we get to meet the families we directly impact at the Caste of Care, and we get to build a relationship with not only the miracle kids, but with their families as well. Our motto is to ‘Make Miracles Happen.’”
As part of its yearlong fundraising efforts, the organization hosted the 26th annual Dakotathon Day event on April 1. This 12-hour event marks the conclusion of the fundraising year and brings miracle kids and families together with Dakotathon students. This year, 13 miracle families came to Vermillion and shared their stories and how Children’s Miracle Network has helped them throughout their journey. The event, which was held in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, included inflatables, live music, games, dancing and more.
“Our Day Of event is a day for the miracle kids to just be kids,” said Sundvold. “It’s also a day for the families to spend time with one another and celebrate their children’s lives.”
Leading up to the Day Of event, Dakotathon students engage in a variety of fundraising activities throughout the year. The organization holds several events, including a golf tournament, biweekly trivia at the Varsity Pub, a co-hosted spaghetti feed with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, “PUSH” days in the fall and spring, and more.
Dakotathon is the largest student-led organization on USD’s campus. This year, the organization had 533 students registered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.