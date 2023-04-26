VERMILLION — Students at the University of South Dakota raised $108,494 through Dakotathon, a yearlong fundraising effort that supports the Children’s Miracle Network and Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

The over $100,000 will provide direct financial assistance, including meal vouchers, mileage and lodging, for families who have children receiving treatment at the Sanford Children’s Hospital. In addition, Dakotathon funds the Child Life Program, which provides interactive games, toys, crafts and more for children at the hospital.

