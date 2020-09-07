PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their fourth meeting of the 2020 interim on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City), has invited Commissioner Liza Clark, Bureau of Finance and Management, to provide an update on coronavirus funding guidance, uses and expenditures. In addition, the committee will discuss ideas for a coronavirus small business relief package and guidance and a financial blueprint for coronavirus relief funds. The agenda is available on the Legislative Research Council’s website: https://sdlegislature.gov/
Those wishing to testify in person should register by September 8 by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.com. Testifiers should provide their full names, who they are representing, city of residence, which agenda item they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
