SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Area Health Education Center, a program of the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, is presenting a conference aimed at reducing the impacts of substance abuse and mental illness. The event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Sioux Falls at the downtown Hilton Garden Inn.
Titled “Mission: Possible,” the free event will cover three general topics: 1) Current trends in mental health and substance abuse issues; 2) the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on young people; 3) Opioid treatments.
National experts, local professionals and community leaders will present to the conference. Panel discussions and breakout sessions will provide for interaction and networking. Participants can attend in person or online.
The event’s featured speaker, Kevin Hines, survived a suicide attempt jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge, and has become an advocate for greater public awareness about conditions related to suicide.
Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits are available for attending this conference.
For additional information, contact info@SDAHECEvents.com.
