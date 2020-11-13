100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 14, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 14, 1945
• Yankton and a wide neighboring area extending to Sioux City are still puzzling today over details and circumstances surrounding an early Tuesday morning accident near Sioux City in which two Yankton sisters, Miss Leona Stoller, 17, and Mrs. Joseph Haney, 21, lost their lives.
• Franklin D. Roosevelt reportedly once told White House dinner companions he believed the best place for the capital of the country would be in the Black Hills of South Dakota. This information was contained in a letter received by Rep. Karl Mundt, from one of the dinner guests. Mundt, in releasing the letter, told reporters the same argument would hold good for locating the permanent capital of the United Nations organization in the Black Hills.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 14, 1970
• Kids will soon have a better place to play now that funds for the projects were approved in Washington. Over $12,000 is going towards basketball courts, lights, and other improvements to Memorial Park.
• Nearly 500 teens are rushing to Pierre this weekend to demand greater safety on the highways due to the high death toll. This Friday and Saturday, the governor has been holding the Teen Age Safety Conference, and the teens will be welcomed at 10:30 a.m.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 14, 1995
• Citing high per-pupil costs, the Utica school’s future was decided Monday night when school board members voted to close the school effective with the 1996-97 term. Its 12 students will begin classes next year at one of the other elementary schools in the district.
• The first week of Nebraska firearm deer season in the Missouri Unit started off with a bang. Steve Kemper, Niobrara State Park superintendent, said the number of deer checked in at Niobrara is 20 percent over the number checked in last year at this time.
