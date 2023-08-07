As the new school year approaches, United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive is gearing up to help all students get to school ready to learn.
Through Aug. 11, the program will be accepting donations from the community at the Yankton Walmart.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 9:45 pm
As the new school year approaches, United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive is gearing up to help all students get to school ready to learn.
Through Aug. 11, the program will be accepting donations from the community at the Yankton Walmart.
“If people want to purchase from Walmart, we have boxes set out for them to put items in,” Baylie Barger, program coordinator for United Way of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “All they have to do is purchase those items and put them in those boxes.”
Donation boxes are easy to spot because they have a “Stuff the Bus” flyer posted on them, she said, adding that donations may be purchased anywhere and dropped off at the United Way’s Community Impact Center from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Donations may also be purchased online through the United Way website.
Also, monetary donations can be made in person at that location or mailed to: United Way Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 1, in Yankton.
“Our top-priority things are notebooks, loose-leaf paper, folders, locker accessories, Sharpies and watercolors, as well as other things like crayons, dry-erase markers, calculators and composition notebooks,” Barger said. “The list goes on.”
And the list gets bigger every year as more individuals qualify for the program.
“Last year, we actually had a record-breaking number of 183 local youth enrolled in the program, and we were able to fulfill all of those,” she said, noting that Yankton is growing. “We’re on a track to either hit or go above what we did last year, and I have a feeling, we will probably exceed that number.”
To qualify, Pre-K through grade 12 students must attend school in the Yankton School District and obtain a referral from a Health and Human Services organization in Yankton.
Distribution of the school supplies is set for 4-6 p.m. Aug. 17, she said.
“They pick them up that evening and then they’ll be able to start their school day the following Monday,” Barger said.
Backpacks are being provided by the Yankton Contact Center, which is partnering with the United Way instead of holding a separate backpack event, she said.
“So, the contact center will be coming to United Way that same day to hand out those backpacks while we’re handing out school supplies,” Barger said.
The supplies are organized and packed by volunteers, including many from local businesses, who will be returning this year, she said.
“It’s hard to be a kid walking into the school who’s not ready,” Barger said. “What United Way wants is to set a child up for success, give them a backpack full of supplies that they need so that they can focus on learning when they get to school.”
———
For more information about participating in the program or for an online registry of needed items, visit https://www.yanktonunitedway.org/stuffthebus. To ask about qualifying, call 605-665-6766.
