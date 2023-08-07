Stuff The Bus

Volunteers from Cimpl’s were on hand at the United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” school-supplies drive last year to organize and pack the supplies for children. Also, they were able to help United Way staff around language barriers with some of Yankton’s families, Baylie Barger, program coordinator for United Way of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan.

 Courtesy Photo

As the new school year approaches, United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive is gearing up to help all students get to school ready to learn.

Through Aug. 11, the program will be accepting donations from the community at the Yankton Walmart.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.