Wagner Child Death: Second Person Arrested

WAGNER — A month after her 2-year-old son was found dead, a Wagner woman has been charged in connection with the boy’s death.
Calarina Drapeaux, 27, faces three counts in Charles Mix County court: abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age, a Class 3 felony; possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I or II, a Class 5 felony; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Drapeaux was arrested last week for the incident. She faces an initial appearance March 29 at the Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes.
Avon attorney Brooke Swier Schloss has been appointed as Drapeaux’s defense attorney.
On Feb. 16, 2022, authorities were called to the Wagner hospital where Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son, identified in court papers as T.T. He was found with extensive bruising on his body and a green substance coming out of his mouth. T.T. was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.
Drapeaux’s boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 31, has pleaded not guilty to abuse/felony charge and two drug charges in connection to the boy’s death. Sharpfish faces a May trial in Lake Andes.
Judge Donna Bucher denied a reduction in Drapeaux’s $30,000 bond, calling the defendant “a danger to the community,” according to court papers.
In making the bond request, Swier Schloss said her client’s incarceration has kept her from a job interview, an obstetrics visit for her high-risk pregnancy and a counseling session with a therapist where her medication was scheduled to be adjusted.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton objected to the bond reduction request. He noted Drapeaux’s child was pronounced dead Feb. 16, 2022, with reports the boy was very badly abused “to the point where no conscious adult could have lived in the same house and not been aware of the abuse.”
The abuse, which appeared to be ongoing, included one healing broken wrist, three broken ribs, one rib freshly broken, a second rib somewhat healed and a third rib nearly completely healed, Cotton said. Other injuries to the child included what appeared to be cigarette burn-type abrasions and numerous bruises in different stages of healing, he added.
Further, Drapeaux is pregnant, and at the time of her urinalysis, the sample came back positive for drugs. She also admitted narcotics use to law enforcement.
Drapeaux gave statements about several events that allegedly happened leading up to this incident, but they were later found not to be truthful, court papers said. She claimed the entire family traveled out of town for the day on Feb. 15, but it was later learned Drapeaux and Sharpfish left the residence and went to Sioux Falls that day, leaving the children home alone.
Drapeaux left her children home alone on multiple occasions and a family member had to pick the children up from the home because Drapeaux left them alone for long periods of time, according to authorities.
Agents went to the residence as part of a search warrant and found poor living conditions and drug paraphernalia throughout the house. A prescription bottle that contained a Schedule 5 controlled substance (Pregabalin) was also found in the master bedroom. The prescription bottle had a name on it that showed the pills were neither Drapeaux’s nor Sharpfish’s prescription.
Agents found cat feces and what appeared to be vomit that had clearly been there for a long time without being cleaned up, according to court documents.
The children spoke about Drapeaux slapping the children and hitting two of the boys with a hanger. The children spoke about being left alone Feb. 15. The 10-year-old said he had to cook for the other children, as Drapeaux did not leave them food or bring them food.
Drapeaux’s cell phone showed several messages where she spoke about getting drugs for herself and Sharpfish. From the messages, Drapeaux was getting the drugs for herself and Sharpfish and apparently buying controlled medications from various friends and family members. There were also messages of Drapeaux wanting marijuana, the agent said.
In a March 15 interview, Drapeaux admitted to leaving the children home for more than eight hours by themselves. She admitted the two older boys were not suitable for caring for the two younger children.
Drapeaux said part of the reason she and Sharpfish went to Sioux Falls that day was to get some “Gabby’s” from Sharpfish’s aunt. Drapeaux also stated she “snorted” morphine that day. In addition, she said she accompanied other individuals in Sioux Falls in an attempt to locate places to buy marijuana and other prescription medications.
Also, Drapeaux said she has used morphine and hydrocodone at her residence in the past. She does not have a prescription for the pills, and she and Sharpfish get the drugs from friends and family members, an agent said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.