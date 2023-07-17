Boys & Girls Club
P&D File Photo

Summer is in full swing and that means it’s time for the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton SUV raffle. This year marks the raffle’s ninth year as a community event.

Tickets went on sale Monday, July 17, and will continue Wednesday, Aug. 23, or until sold out. There are 1,000 tickets available for $100 each, and all proceeds go directly towards supporting Club operations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.