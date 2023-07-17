Summer is in full swing and that means it’s time for the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton SUV raffle. This year marks the raffle’s ninth year as a community event.
Tickets went on sale Monday, July 17, and will continue Wednesday, Aug. 23, or until sold out. There are 1,000 tickets available for $100 each, and all proceeds go directly towards supporting Club operations.
Ticket purchasers have a chance to win several early bird prizes as well as this year’s Grand Prize, a 2023 All-Wheel Drive Chevrolet Trailblazer. The drawing for the Trailblazer will be held in person at the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Early-bird prizes will be drawn every Friday of the weeks leading up to the Grand Prize drawing on Aug. 23. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Thursday to be eligible for early-bird prize drawings on Friday. Names will be re-entered after winning an early-bird prize, meaning the earlier you purchase a ticket, the more chances you have to win an early-bird prize. This year’s early-bird prize pool contains a wide variety of exciting prizes, so don’t wait to purchase your ticket.
“Our annual raffle is always a fun way to get the community involved in supporting the Club while giving them a chance to win a variety of great prizes! We hope to reach our goal of selling 1,000 raffle tickets this year as every dollar goes toward building a positive future of the youth we serve,” said Executive Director Eden Schanzenbach.
To support Club youth, you can purchase a raffle ticket online at www.greatfuturessd.org/suvraffle, or at the Boys & Girls Club, Hy-Vee, 9th Street Clothing, Northtown Automotive, Riverfront Broadcasting, KVHT Radio, and Ace Hardware.
This event is made possible by First Dakota National Bank, and other contributing sponsors: Northtown Automotive, State Farm Rhonda Wesseln, Northern Extrusion Tooling, Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, KVHT/Classic Hits Radio, Yankton Rexall Drug, Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, Mead Lumber, Williams & Company, Mozak’s Floors & More, Riverfront Broadcasting, and The UPS Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.