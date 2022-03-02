Softball Group Draws A Winner With Fundraiser

By Cora Van Olson
A local softball organization’s fundraiser turned out to be a grand slam.
After 43 weeks of drawings, the Yankton Girls Softball Association’s (YGSA) King of Diamonds Fundraiser recently wrapped up, paying out more than $84,000 to winner Serenity Larson and about $80,000 to the softball association, according to YGSA President Brad Moser.
“It’s basically a game of chance,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “People buy tickets for an opportunity to pull a card out of a deck of cards.”
To win, the individual must draw the king of diamonds. If a different card is drawn, it is eliminated from the deck. As the weeks progress, the number of cards left in the deck goes down and the chances of pulling the king of diamonds goes up.
Early on, the tickets were sold each Wednesday at one downtown location. It was eventually expanded to three sites.
“We started out at the Upper Deck, then we expanded it to the Boat House and then, finally, to Mojo’s Pizza,” Moser said. “The board members were the ones every Wednesday night that would show up (to sell raffle tickets). There were also some of the (players) that came and actually did help during the selling of the tickets.”
Toward the end, it took about 15 people to run the event every Wednesday night, he said.
“I just have to say, the dedication of the board was great,” Moser said. “You’re dedicated when you have to be there every Wednesday to sell tickets for 40-some weeks.”
Once the ticket-selling portion of the evening was over, board members would return to the Upper Deck for the raffle. Fifty percent of the proceeds went directly to YGSA, while 10% went to the winner of the raffle, who would also draw from the deck. If that person pulled the king of diamonds, the rest of the pot would go to them. If not, the pot would be bigger the following week.
“Even late in the game, there were new people showing up to play,” he noted.
The idea for the King of Diamonds Fundraiser came from an avid softball fan, who had seen it done in other communities.
“She brought it to the board and we just decided to run with it,” Moser said.
The fundraiser kicked off in early 2020 but took a long pause after only a few weeks when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The club started it up again last year, he said.
“It was fun to get out — with COVID and everything else,” Moser said. “You know, it’s nice to get out and about, but you’re also raising money for an organization in the community.”
According to Moser, YGSA has a list of potential uses for the money.
“We started an indoor practice facility for the girls, and we’re paying on that still,” he said. “The utilities on that, especially with the heating bill, are substantial this time of year.”
Also, the club is trying to figure out other needs, including equipment and uniforms, Moser said, noting that even the money from the fundraiser might not cover everything.
“It was awesome to see the support from the community week after week,” he said. “We plan on starting another one at the end of March.”
