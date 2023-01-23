HARTINGTON, Neb. — Facing the death penalty if convicted of last August’s quadruple homicide, a Laurel, Nebraska, man will argue next month that parts of the state’s death penalty law are unconstitutional.
Meanwhile, his wife — who faces a first-degree murder charge in the same case — made her first court appearance during Monday’s arraignment. She will receive a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing, which will decide whether enough evidence exists that she should stand trial.
Jason Jones and Carrie Jones have each been charged in the Aug. 5 deaths of four Laurel residents. The incidents allegedly took place during the early morning hours in two separate houses. The victims were allegedly shot and their houses then set on fire.
The victims were Michele Ebeling, 53, and spouses Gene Twiford, 86, and Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55. Ebeling lived across the street from the Joneses, while the Twifords lived three blocks away.
Cedar County District Judge Bryon Meismer presided over Monday’s proceedings at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington. All parties entering the courtroom were checked for weapons. In addition, the media were seated in the jury box.
Jason Jones, 42, faces 10 counts: four counts of first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony; two counts of first-degree arson, a Class 2 felony; and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.
The murder charge carries the death penalty or life imprisonment. Prosecutors announced last week they were pursuing the death penalty because of aggravating factors in the case.
The state outlined those aggravators in court records. They allege:
• Jones killed the Twifords at the same time he killed Ebeling;
• Jones killed Gene Twiford with premeditated malice in the act or attempted act of a burglary;
• Jones murdered Janet Twiford in an effort to conceal burglary and/or murder or to conceal Jason Jones’s identity as the perpetrator of a burglary and/or murder of someone other than Janet Twiford;
• Jones murdered Dana Twiford for the same reason;
• Jones intentionally started a fire or caused an explosion at Ebeling’s home at a time when a person was present in the building and Jones knew, or had reason to know, the person’s presence was a reasonable probability;
• The same charge involving the Twiford home;
• Four counts alleging Jones used a firearm to commit a felony, the first degree murder of Ebeling and the three Twifords;
In court papers, Jones indicated he intends to show the sections of the Nebraska state statutes that are unconstitutional. He will raise challenges in terms of violating his rights under the Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
At the time of the alleged murders, Jason Jones was found at his home and taken into custody without incident. He was taken to a Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital for treatment of burns over much of his body. After his release from the hospital, he was taken to a Lincoln correctional facility. He remains under the custody of the Cedar County sheriff’s office.
Meismer has revoked Jason Jones’s $5 million bond at 10%, which would have allowed the defendant free on bond for $500,000.
Carrie Jones, 43, faces one count of first-degree murder; one count of tampering with physical evidence, a Class 2 felony; and one count of accessory to a felony, a Class 2A felony. The latter two charges each carry a sentence of 1-50 years.
The first count alleges premeditated murder in killing Gene Twiford. The second count alleges she sought to “destroy, mutilate, conceal, remove or alter evidence to tamper with an official proceeding.” The third count alleges she sought to harbor or conceal her husband with the intent of interfering with his discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment.
Carrie Jones was not initially charged with any crimes, but she remained a person of interest in the case. Authorities conducted forensic investigations of the Joneses’ cell phones, according to a Nebraska State Patrol press release.
“As the investigation progressed, new information was discovered indicating Carrie Jones played a role prior to the murders,” the press release added.
According to court papers, one of Ebeling’s neighbors alleged Carrie Jones was at Ebeling’s home shortly after the explosion. In addition, Jones told police she had been at the scene early that morning.
Carrie Jones was arrested last month on the three charges. Like her husband, she faces the death penalty or imprisonment on the first-degree murder charge. She faces 1-50 years on the charges of tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.
Prior to Monday’s arraignment, Jason Jones announced in court records he would not appear at the proceedings. He filed a motion to “quash” — meaning to reject or void — the notice of aggravating circumstances. He argued capital punishment violates his constitutional rights.
Jones acknowledged his initial appearance was scheduled for Jan. 23. “I advise the court that I will not be entering a plea at this time as my attorneys will be filing a motion to quash on my behalf,” he said in court papers.
Meismer has set a Feb. 13 hearing on the motion to quash. The hearing is scheduled for the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington.
Besides the four first-degree murder charges, Jones could face lengthy prison terms if convicted on any of the other charges. The first-degree arson charge carries a penalty of 1-50 years, while the use of a firearm to commit a felony carries a sentence of 5-50 years.
During Monday’s proceedings, Carrie Jones was represented by Norfolk attorney Douglas Stratton. The prosecution directly filed Carrie Jones’s case to district court. Meismer informed her she had the right to a preliminary hearing in county court, and she formally requested the hearing.
The judge set the preliminary hearing for Feb. 15 and sent it back to county court.
Meismer acted on two other motions during Monday’s arraignment.
Stratton requested hiring a second attorney, given the amount of time and work necessary for such a high-profile, complicated case. He asked for Nathan Stratton, a member of the same firm who practices criminal law and was known to the court.
Assistant Attorneys General Corey O’Brien and Sandra Allen, along with Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney, represented the prosecution. O’Brien and Allen have been designated as Special Deputy State’s Attorneys for Cedar County for the proceedings.
In response to Stratton’s request, O’Brien said the Supreme Court has stated it is necessary to hire additional counsel for first-degree murder trials.
“This factually rigorous case requires a lot of participation by (the defense) attorneys,” O’Brien said, adding the state had no objection.
Meismer allowed the additional defense counsel.
Another motion dealt on whether to keep the affidavit and arrest warrant sealed. O’Brien sought to keep the records sealed as a matter of protecting the defendant’s rights and not creating problems in seating a potential jury.
“The state is cognizant of the media and public’s wish to know what is happening here,” he said. “But it must be balanced against the defendant’s constitutional right to a fair trial.”
He noted the open records could jeopardize the defendant’s Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.
The attorney acknowledged the four deaths were “an impactful event for a small community,” referring to Laurel’s population of 1,000.
However, he expressed concern that media coverage of the high-profile case — print and broadcast outlets from a tri-state area were present at Monday’s hearing — could taint the jury pool for much of northeast Nebraska and beyond.
In that case, the move would create more expense and inconvenience or all parties, O’Brien said. “We may need to take this case out to Scottsbluff,” he said referring to a community on the western side of the state.
Meismer allowed unsealing the records to provide Stratton with a hard copy, then re-sealing the documents to all other parties. The judge instructed Stratton not to disseminate the court records to outside parties.
Carrie Jones’s preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 15.
