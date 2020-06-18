TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 is meeting virtually each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome guests to join in from home and observe the fantastic benefits of being a Toastmaster! Contact us on our facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 to find out how!
Toastmaster Steve Anderson called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Holly Wortmann, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation.
Rhonda Hart as General Evaluator introduced her evaluation team for the day. Sheila Ulrich as Grammarian, presented the word of the day “suffice,” meaning “to be enough.”
Jan Schiferl presented her speech “The Encourager,” She spoke of how various people throughout her life mentored and encouraged her in different ways. She challenged us, especially in the time we are living in, to be an encourager to others.
Cleo Waters gave her speech “Project Planning and Implementing.” She explained the process of using Who, What, When, Where and Why to scope out a successful project outcome and put into practice the available resources for the best possible result.
Joyce Stevens acted as Table Topics Master and asked Steve Anderson, Rhonda Hart & Heather Thomas questions to be answered using their impromptu speaking skills.
Jason Orr evaluated Schiferls’ speech. He enjoyed her story telling format and eye contact with the audience/camera.
Wortmann evaluated Waters’ speech. She praised her organization, clarity and rate of speech as she clearly stated the goals we should each use as we carry out projects of our own.
As grammarian and ah counter, Ulrich noted uses of the word of the day and effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. She also noted use of connector words and unnecessary fillers. Hart evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best Speech award went to Jan Schiferl. The best Table Topic Award went to Steve Anderson and best evaluator to Holly Wortmann.
Toastmaster Anderson adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange met on Monday, June 1, 2020, at noon via Zoom. There were 13 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Shannon Viereck, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, spoke about the start of the virtual Summer Reading Program for all ages. She also mentioned that though the library is currently closed to the public, curbside pickup of library materials is available. Requests can be made by phone, e-mail, or Facebook. Shannon Viereck, Mounty Marty University, announced that Mount Marty will hold its annual golf classic on July 15. More information can be found at mmc.edu/golfclassic. She also reminded members of the opportunity to vote in the June 2 election.
The day’s speaker was Kelly Preheim, a kindergarten teacher and birder from Armour. She described some creative ways she shares her love of birding with her students. She also encouraged everyone to try birding and gave helpful tips and resources.
The next meeting will be Monday, June 15, 2020, at noon via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Erica Eickhoff who will discuss her dual perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic as a health care worker and a small business owner.
———
Interchange met on Monday, June 15, at noon. There were 16 members and one guest present. The meeting was called to order by President Shannon Viereck, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Members were invited to make announcements. Julie Amsberry, Yankton Area Arts, shared details about the menu for the Meridian en Blanc (At Home) event to be held on July 18. Ticket holders receive a picnic meal and a link to a private concert by local group The Rock Hardys. Linda Dobrovolny, Yankton Community Library, shared two events happening at the library via their Facebook page. Sew Your Story is a pre-recorded video presentation by four local fabric artists who preserve memories using textiles. The Bad Art at Home Competition brings back a popular event from 2019. Participants can use materials of their choice to create a project and submit a photo. Starter kits are available by calling the library. Voting will be virtual. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, announced Yankton State Hospital: Minds, Methods, and Medicine, a new exhibit open to members only until July 1 and then to the general public. President Shannon Viereck reminded members that invoices have been sent and Interchange dues are due on July 1.
Erica Eickhoff was the speaker. She spoke about her dual perspective on the Covid-19 pandemic as both a health care worker and a small business owner. She shared her background in nursing and the history of her boutique, Styles by Erica. She emphasized the importance of supporting local merchants both with purchases and sharing positive comments via social media.
The next meeting will be the annual business meeting to be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at noon. It will again be held virtually via Zoom.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 had a tremendous meeting of fun and laughter this past Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. through a Zoom Meeting. Presider Jack Dahlseid called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation. Together the group said the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roy introduced the two guests, Dan Klimisch and Mike Villanueva. Jack was Toastmaster and introduced Roy Wilcox as General Evaluator of the meeting. Grammarian, Laura Baca gave the word of the day, “gratitude”. Prepared speeches were given by Jana Lane on the title of “Toastmaster” based on the Entertaining Speaker Manual, Project #3, “Make them laugh.” Jennifer Haich spoke on the topic of “No Regrets” based on the Pathways, Level 1, Ice Breaker. Table Topics was led by the Marsha Dahlseid who challenged members to speak for 1 minute on “Either or Scenarios” of life situations. Different scenarios were given to Laura Baca, Dan Klimisch, Mike Villanueva and Katie Stutzman. General Evaluator, Roy Wilcox evaluated the meeting and called on Steve Hamilton to evaluate Jana Lane and Jeremy Skrenes to evaluate Jennifer Haich. Reports were given by Grammarian, Laura Baca; Dan Klimisch; Timer, and Katie Stutzman, Ah Counter. Trophies were handed out to Jennifer Haich for Best Speaker. Mike Villanueva was Best Table Topics Speaker. Steve Hamilton and Jeremy Skrenes tied for Best Evaluator.
Being a part of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. Guests are welcome. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org
POST 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met June 15, 2020, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Eight officers answered roll call. Twelve other members and District 8 President Janice Coleman were present.
The minutes were read and approved on motion by Jane Kopecky, second by Gloria Pibal. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Ellen Becker, second by Sandy Johnson.
Reports: Membership – Chairman reported 86 paid members; reminded members to update information for the new books. Members will check on those who have not renewed. Americanism – Due to COVID19 conditions, awards were presented individually at the homes of the winners in the essay and poetry contests. Poppies – Distribution was not possible in May; poppies will be used in 2021. Girls State – Due to the cancellation of 2020 Girls State, girls who were chosen to attend will receive certificates and pins. They will be eligible to participate in the on-line courses offered through the program at reduced rates. Cheers – Card was sent to Mae Tienken in honor of her 90th birthday.
Old Business: Since the annual meeting with area legislator had to be cancelled, attempt will be made to re-schedule it in the fall. Certificates for continuous ALA membership were mailed to those who qualified. Memorial service for deceased members was postponed until the September meeting.
New Business: All officers who are currently serving were presented for election for next year. Motion by Betty Adam, second by Jane Kopecky to accept the slate of officers for re-election. Motion carried. Installation of officers will be held in the fall.
A bill was presented for expense incurred for managing the Girls State program. Motion by Gloria Pibal, second by Jane Kopecky to pay. Motion carried.
Marlys List reported on the Mid-winter Conference. Issues covered included progress on and qualification for burial in the new Veteran’s Cemetery located in Minnehaha County. Project to help with the needs of those in veteran’s home resulted in hundreds of flip-flops being collected. Other areas of interest are a kayak project for veterans and a Secret Santa program for families of deployed military.
District 8 President Janice Coleman remarked that someone would be replacing her when, due to a recent move, she will resign as of June 30. She announced that because of COVID19 cancellations all national and state officers who have not resigned will remain in place for now. She commented that District 8 had two essay or poetry contest winners and had a member who was chosen as Member of the Year. She mentioned the change in the ALA Preamble from the “Great Wars” to “All Wars,” and encouraged everyone to observe Independence Day and remember to vote. ALA is also looking for “Centennial Babies,” daughters or granddaughters of a veteran born between Nov. 10, 2019, and Nov. 10, 2020.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be in September.
