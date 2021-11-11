100 YEARS AGO
Saturday, November 12, 1921
• Distilled water is one of the by-products in building a bridge, and it’s available free of charge at the Meridian Highway bridge site for anyone who wants it, and who is willing to cross over on the pontoon to Pier 6 and get it. The water comes from the steam pipe that has been inserted in the compressed air pipe. By the time the steam gets across to Pier 6 it is back in water form, and it trickles out in a sizable stream, as clear as crystal but without a very good taste.
• Complaints have come into the city hall of chickens and ducks over the city being killed by poison.
75 YEARS AGO
Tuesday, November 12, 1946
• Playing in approximately six inches of snow, the Yankton college Greyhounds salted away a share of the Dakota-Iowa Conference honors by blasting out a 19 to 0 victory over the tired and worn Dakota Wesleyan Tigers in the “Battle of the Bacon” at Mitchell yesterday afternoon.
• Two nationally known radio stars from the American Broadcasting company’s “Breakfast Club” – Fran Allison, who characterizes “Aunt Fanny” and Sam “The Almanac Man” Cowling – are coming to Yankton next Saturday to appear on the Flying X Ranch Frolic, the hour and a half variety show staged by WNAX weekly as a benefit for the Yankton swimming pool equipment fund.
50 YEARS AGO
Friday, November 12, 1971
• An attraction which is helping draw many people into Paul’s APCO station, operated by Paul Huber at 10th St. and Broadway, is a lion which he has had there about three weeks. The lion, one year and one month old and weighing 230 pounds, is named Orville. The big cat was born in captivity, and Huber obtained it in Missouri when the people who had it decided they could no longer care for it.
• A rugged 22-game schedule plus an eight-team holiday tournament face the Mt. Marty Lancers in their second year of intercollegiate competition under the direction of coach Rudy Gerstner. The Lancers, who won five games in their first year of existence, have all eight players who carried the load last season and have some quality players to back them up.
25 YEARS AGO
Tuesday, November 12, 1996
• Gayville-Volin school district residents voiced their concerns for the district’s educational future during a school board meeting Monday night. Citizens for Better Education members said an expanded curriculum was their main concern. They also mentioned that there are currently no advanced placement level courses offered at the school.
• One year ago, Jim Thorson was working with a group of players he didn’t know, trying to implement a new playing style and looking to build for the future. A South Dakota-Iowa Conference championship later, Thorson has the Mount Marty College Lancers hungry to take it to the next level, the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament.
