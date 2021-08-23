Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Kirk Skovly, 64, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Taylor Winegar, 25, Watertown, was arrested Friday on a warrant for second-degree escape.
• Zachary Witzel, 30, Dell Rapids, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Sydney Nichols, 27, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody Dossett, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and driving under the influence.
• Alec Lyons, 26, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Duke Brosonski, 44, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, contempt and possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Pavel, 29, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
• Adam Scofield, 29, Clarkfield, Minn., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Marayah Laible, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Joseph Thornton, 47, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold.
• Justin Johanneson, 38, Scotland, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Shaun Koster, 33, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct and entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
• Jacob Desmet, 39, Baltic, was arrested Sunday for simple assault.
• Bryan Vaughan, 22, Scotland, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Samantha Olson, 25, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold.
• Stephanie Becker, 47, Tabor, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for grand theft and reckless driving.
