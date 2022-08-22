LOUISVILLE — For the 10th consecutive year, the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Fraternity at the University of South Dakota has received the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity’s most prestigious award — the Robert Adger Smythe Award.
On Friday, July 22, with more than 400 PIKES and guests in attendance, the USD PIKES were honored with this recognition during the Fraternity’s biannual International Convention, a signature event of PIKE University, the fraternity’s educational arm.
The Smythe Award, named after junior founder Robert Adger Smythe, is presented once a year. Chapters who receive this honor have achieved academic excellence, contributed to their community through service and philanthropic events, distinguished themselves as leaders on campus, and lived by the values of the Fraternity. It is the Fraternity’s preeminent honor.
The Smythe Award recognizes the top percent of Pi Kappa Alpha chapters. There are 200 chapters in the United States and Canada. During the 2021-22 academic year, the USD PIKES produced the following accolades:
• Donated more than $47,790 to local philanthropic causes
• Committed more than 10,080 community service hours
• More than 40 PIKES were named Dean’s List Scholars at USD
• Brothers received over $150,000 in scholarships
• 100% campus involvement amongst members
• Athletics success through intramural sports
• Nearly 40 USD PIKES attended PIKE University throughout the country
The Smythe Award honors the dedication and passion of young men who have committed to the meaning of Scholars, Leaders, Athletes, Gentlemen – Pi Kappa Alpha’s open motto – while supporting the community and each other. The Smythe Award is based upon excelling in 16 areas of chapter operations: membership recruitment, chapter programming, scholastics, philanthropy, community service, member retention, member and new member education, athletic performance, management, risk awareness, campus involvement and leadership, community involvement, consultant vision analysis scores, and international involvement.
In addition to the Smythe Award, the chapter was bestowed the following top honors, respectively:
• Raymond L. Orians Excellence Award, PIKE’s second-highest international honor
• Alumni Advisory Board of the Year
• Programming Award for Public Relations
• 25-man PIKE University Commitment
• Level II Recruitment Recognition
