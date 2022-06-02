VERMILLION — The rich sounds, stories and traditions of Indonesia will be showcased this weekend for a special Sunday afternoon “NMM Live!” performance from Sumunar, the Minneapolis-based gamelan and dance ensemble. The concert will be held in the National Music Museum’s Janet L. Wanzek Performance Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Admission is free.
Led by accomplished Javanese gamelan performer, composer and educator Joko Sutrisno, Sumunar will play instruments from the NMM’s Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan and be accompanied by a traditional Indonesian dance ensemble directed by Tri Sutrisno. Founded in 2002, Sumunar shares Indonesian culture through community classes in gamelan and dance, performances, workshops, and school residencies. Other members of the Sumunar Gamelan Ensemble include: Lars Christensen, Abram Diaz, Daniel Furuta, Jeff Meyer, Martha Mockus, Randi Shandroski, Susannah Smith, and Mark Verdin.
Currently on exhibit in the NMM’s special exhibition, “Gamelan: A Way of Life,” the National Music Museum’s Javanese gamelan is one of the largest and finest outside of Indonesia. Guests can tour the exhibit on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m. through Oct. 22. Admission is free.
More information can be found on the NMM Facebook page or online at nmmusd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.