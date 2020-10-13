Heartland Humane Society kicked off 30 days of fundraising Oct. 1 with a goal to raise $40,000 to support veterinary costs.
Events include a raffle with over $1,000 in prizes and a drive-thru dinner party package, which includes food by Counterfeit Catering and beer or wine by Ben’s Brewing or Valiant Vineyards.
The party pack includes one grand appetizer tray prepared by Chef Michelle and Counterfeit Catering with vegetarian and vegan options available; choice of either two 32-ounces limited Brewer’s Dark Lager crowlers brewed by Ben’s Brewing or two special label bottles of wine from Valiant Vineyards. Each package feeds four people. Party packages must be picked up at your reserved location, either Heartland Humane Society or Valiant Vineyards in Vermillion between 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
Raffle prizes also include several pet packages, a meat bundle, and gift cards to many local businesses.
Raffle tickets and party packages can be purchased online at https://donorbox.org/givehhs. Donors can also stop by HHS or call 605-664-4244 to order. Vegetarian, vegan, and non-alcoholic options are provided.
The two events are sponsored by Wintz & Ray Pet Crematory and Cemetery; South Dakota Magazine; Marlow, Huff and Woodward (MHW) Law offices; Williams & Company; Baumann Dentistry; Kleinschmit Veterinary Services (KVS); Pete & Jan Johnson; and Dan & Dawn Burns.
