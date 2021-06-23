The Yankton County Commission is slated to hold a quarterly strategic planning session followed by its annual budget meeting Friday.
The strategic planning session is slated to begin at 9 a.m., with the budget meeting following at 10 a.m. Both meetings are open to the public and will be held in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocol.
